Pour One Out, Inventor Of The Red Solo Cup Dead At 84

December 29, 2016 9:14 AM By JT
Robert Leo Hulseman has probably been to every one of your college parties, in some form or fashion, and you didn’t even realize it.

Hulseman was the innovator and inventor of the Red Solo Cup.  Having started working at the Solo Cup Company at 18 years old, Hulseman changed the drinking game forever in the 1970s.

The cup’s interior lines denote 1.5 ounces, 5 ounces and 12 ounces, for liquor, beer, and wine, respectively, and saw the popularity of the cup shoot into superstardom after Toby Keith released his 2o11 song, “Red Solo Cup.”

The family released a death notice, describing Hulseman as a devoted family man known for his sense of humor, “which manifested in many a bad joke.”

RIP, Robert Leo Hulseman.

Via People

