Police Called After Group Celebrating Festivus’ Airing Of Grievances Becomes Too Heated

First introduced in 1997 by Seinfeld, Festivus has taken a life of its own. The Festivus website outlines the rules and traditions, one of them being the “Airing of Grievances.” It’s one of the main staples of the celebration, and is a chance to tell others just how disappointed you are in them.

Seems that a group in Amherst, Massachusetts took the Airing of Grievances a little too personally. Police were called to an area pizza restaurant after several patrons got into a verbal dispute. Apparently, several of the persons in question had visited some nearby bars when the topics of Christmas and Festivus arose. According to the Amherst police log, the Airing of Grievances became a little too real and heated, and police were needed to cool things down.

Police evidently sent the involved parties on their separate ways, each with a lesson on how to properly celebrate a Festivus for the rest of us.

Via Mass Live