Nick Cannon Released From Hospital After Five Blood Transfusions

Host of America’s Got Talent, Nick Cannon was released today from Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after a two-week stay.

“I broke out that joint!!!!” Cannon captioned a video he posted on Instagram. “Stuffed some pillows under the covers and ran out like the little rascals!! LOL.”

Cannon was being treated for lupus complications. The actor gave updates on his health. “Straight from the hospital bed to the studio,” he says in the video. “Honestly, I feel great… this is no pity party. We’re back at it again. … Five blood transfusions, what? Naw, it ain’t nothing.”

On Wednesday, he posted a video saying, “I’ve just been sitting here, reflecting, and I can’t sit here dormant no more,” he said while lying down in his hospital bed. “I’m about to take it to the new level, a different stratosphere, a different mesosphere. I’m sitting here just getting stronger, just, like, Iron Man strong, Incredible Hulk type strong. We all are stronger because we made it through 2016, and we’re gonna keep going. One love.”