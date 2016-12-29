New Gadget Plugs Into Phone, Simulates Kisses For Long-Distance Lovers

Researchers at Imagineering Lab at City University London believe they have solved the problem of intimacy between those in long-distance relationships.

For years, they have been developing ‘The Kissinger.” No word if the gadget was named after or inspired by Henry, but the Kissinger uses sensors and actuators to mimic and replicate a physical kiss. The gadget even mimics the user’s kiss, by measuring different parts of the sender’s lips to replicate and create an exact copy for the receiver.

The gadget plugs right into a phone’s headphone jack, but unfortunately at this point can only mimic regular kisses or pecks on the cheek. We have not cracked robot simulated tongues, yet.

Via The Verge