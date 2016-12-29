Man Fights Cougar In Order To Save His Dogs

Will Gibb let his dogs out of his truck for a short run around the parking lot at his local Tim Horton’s. Within seconds, he heard the painful cries of his female husky, Sasha. He raced to her, and punched whatever had pinned Sasha to the ground and was biting her neck. Turns out, it was a wild cougar who had just emerged from a nearby forest.

He had no idea it was a cougar that had his dog, he was prepared to do whatever it took to protect his pups. “I wasn’t really analyzing it too much at the time. All that was going through my mind is that I had to protect my dog. It was just very instinctual. My dogs are like my children.”

Will Gibb saved his dog, Sasha from a cougar in Whitecourt. He scared the animal into the woods after punching it. Sasha is a bit rattled. pic.twitter.com/L3sIwUSoq8 — Travis McEwan (@TravisMcEwanCBC) December 28, 2016

Gibb was able to chase the cougar back into the forest, and when he attended Sasha, she began biting him on the hand, thinking he might be the cougar. Sasha left Gibb’s hold, and began running around the parking lot once again. The cougar came back, this time focusing on his other dog, Mongo.

Gibb got between Mongo and the cougar, called to his brother and friend for help, grabbed the biggest stick he could find, and ran towards the forest to begin Round 2. Eventually, the dogs made it safely back into the truck, and the cougar ran off back into the forest.

Sasha was taken to a nearby vet, and after some stitches was released and is doing fine, albeit a little shaken up.

Via CBC