Home Depot Employee Builds Life-Saving Chair For Stranger’s Bulldog

Dawna Pederzani and Karen Sturtevan run the Vermont English Bulldog Rescue in Williston, Vermont. They heard a three-year-old pup named Gus was set to be euthanized, so they immediately came to his rescue. Unfortunately, Gus had a myriad of health problems and was not in the best shape. Pederzani told MyChamplainValley.com, “[He was a skeleton], skin infections, eye infections, teeth were completely rotted in his mouth … He was just a health disaster.”

The two paid for a host of surgeries to try and help Gus out, and in doing so discovered that he also suffers from megaesophagus, which means that any food Gus tries to eat and swallow will sit in his esophageal tract until he regurgitates it. The pair discovered a device called the “Bailey Chair,” which holds dogs upright, allowing the food to pas through normally.

Pederzani went to her local Home Depot to pick up the necessary supplies, and having recently had shoulder surgery, asked employee Corey Shanteau. After Corey listened to the story, he asked Pederzani for the plans for the chair. In a couple of days, the chair was built, at no cost to Pederzani or the rescue center.

Corey described his actions as the “right thing to do.” He told MyChamplainValley.com, “I guess this one just being so close to the holidays and helping them out for the work that they do with the bulldogs themselves, it just makes it feel a little bit more special.”

Gus seemed to acclimate to his new chair pretty quickly, too.

Via People