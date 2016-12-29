Frisco Shoe Thief Caught On Video – Suspect Is Unexpected

December 29, 2016 7:06 PM
Filed Under: coyote, Frisco, shoe thief, surveillance

When a shoe goes missing from your back yard at whom do you point the finger?  For Frisco resident Anitha Srinivas, it didn’t take long to discover the culprit.  Surprisingly, the thief has not one, not two, not three, but four legs.

When reviewing her home’s surveillance footage, Srinivas saw a wiley coyote sneak onto her porch and take off with the shoe.  Maybe the coyote has pups to entertain and thought the shoe would make a good toy?  Or perhaps, it’s a coyote with a sense of humor.  They are known for their keen intellect, after all!  More at CBS DFW.

