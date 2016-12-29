Freak Accident Kills Former NFL Safety Keion Carpenter

Keion Carpenter, who spent seven years in the NFL as a safetly for both the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons died in a freak accident this morning. Carpenter was playing with his son while the family vacationed in Florida. He was running to the car when he slipped and hit his head, slipping into a coma.

Carpenter played three seasons with the Bills and four with the Falcons. After retiring in 2005, he returned to his native Baltimore where he founded The Carpenter House “to support the development of healthy homes and environments for low income children to thrive and reach their highest potential for academic success.” Carpenter leaves behind his wife, Tonia, and four children.

