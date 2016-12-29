Elton John to Perform at George Michael’s Funeral

It’s reported that Elton John will be performing a tribute to George Michael at his funeral.

George and Elton were long time friends, the two even paired up previously for ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.’ George died suddenly at age 53 on Christmas Day. Friends and fans have shared numerous tributes and memories of the star, but Elton was the first, sharing a picture of the two and writing: “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all his friends.”

Sources tell Britain’s Daily Star newspaper that Elton will be performing a similar tribute to that of Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997. It’s said George’s funeral will be the largest Britain has had since Princess Diana’s nearly 10 years ago.