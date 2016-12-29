Debra Messings Posts Touching Tribute To On-Screen Mom, Debbie Reynolds

Debbie Reynolds appeared in ten episodes of Will & Grace, portraying the mother of Debra Messing’s “Grace Adler.”

When news broke yesterday of Debbie Reynolds passing away just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher, the world mourned. Debra Messing posted a few touching tributes to her on-screen mother on social media, calling her “pure energy and light.”

Messing wrote in the tribute, “For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage. She was loving, and bawdy, and playful – a consummate pro- old school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer. A devoted mother and grandmother, and aunt and great aunt, and friend. I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom. I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, ‘I got you, Debbie. Carrie’s waiting for you.’ RIP Bobbie Adler.”

So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly.A legend. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 29, 2016

Via People