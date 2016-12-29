Debra Messings Posts Touching Tribute To On-Screen Mom, Debbie Reynolds

Debbie Reynolds appeared in ten episodes of Will & Grace, portraying the mother of Debra Messing’s “Grace Adler.”
When news broke yesterday of Debbie Reynolds passing away just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher, the world mourned. Debra Messing posted a few touching tributes to her on-screen mother on social media, calling her “pure energy and light.”
Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage. She was loving, and bawdy, and playful- a consummate pro- old school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer. She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else "on the road" to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340 days out of the year. An inspiration on every level. A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working. A devoted mother and grandmother, and aunt and great aunt, and friend. I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom. I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, "I got you, Debbie. Carrie's waiting for you." RIP Bobbie Adler. ❤
