Charlie Sheen Calls for the Death of President-Elect Donald Trump

Charlie Sheen is facing incredible backlash after he took to social media, calling for the death of Donald Trump.

Sheen immediately tweeted “Dear God; Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please!,” just hours after Debbie Reynolds had died.

Twitter and the rest of social media has not responded well to the notoriously controversial actor’s plea.

Many users have called him a ‘scumbag’ among other things. While others took a more drastic stance urging police to arrest Sheen for his threats against the President-Elect.

What do you think, should Sheen face charges for calling for the death of President Trump?