Burke Ramsey, Brother Of JonBenet, Files $750 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against CBS

The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey aired over two days in September.

The CBS television special included an incredibly elaborate look at one of the most high-profile unsolved cases of the last 20 years. In fact, just two days after the 20th anniversary of the night 6-year-old JonBenet was murder, her brother Burke filed a defamation lawsuit against CBS, the producers of the segment, and seven investigators involved in the special, citing they accused him of the murder of his younger sister.

According to the lawsuit, Burke filed it to “redress the permanent damage to his reputation resulting from defendants’ false accusation that he killed his sister, JonBenét Ramsey.” Burke was just 9 when his sister was discovered, having died after suffering a traumativ brain injury and strangulation. The special suggested that Burke might be responsible, after JonBenet stole a piece of pineapple he was eating as a late night snack, and fractured her skull using a flashlight.

The suit also reads that CBS promoted the special as a “documentary,” adding to the claim that it was a “a presentation of factual information about real people, places, and events that was truthful.”

Ramsey is seeking $250 million in compensatory damages and $500 million in punitive damages. None of the defendants named in the suit could be reached for comment.

Via WFAA