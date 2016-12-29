Bottle Rockets Cause 100 Acre Grass Fire In Parker County

Fire dispatch in Parker County, TX say that it appears people playing with bottle rockets has lead to a fire off Cattlebaron Drive and White Settlement Road this Thursday afternoon. Low humidity and high winds have been feeding the fire.

Parker County deputies are knocking on doors to let people know about the potential threat. There are no evacuations planned at this time, but there is a small neighborhood in the path of the fire.

Multiple fire departments are working to put out the fire.

Heavy smoke is visible and there are no reports of injuries.