The Most Popular Google Searches For Dallas In 2016

December 28, 2016 12:06 PM
Filed Under: 2016, Dallas, Google, top

Google has released the most popular searches for 2016 in Dallas, and #1 may surprise you! It was not the election!

A few by category include:

Top Trending SEARCHES:

  1. Powerball
  2. Prince
  3. Donald Trump

Trending NEWS:

  1. Olympics
  2. Elections
  3. Orlando shooting
  4. 4. Dallas shooting (how’d that happen??

Top trending PEOPLE:

  1. Donald Trump
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Michael Phelps

Top trending MOVIES:

  1. Suicide Squad
  2. Finding Dory
  3. The Revenant

Top trending NEAR ME:

  1. Mexican food near me
  2. HEB near me
  3. Chinese delivery near me

