San Francisco Restaurant Now Using iPads As Plates

A restaurant in San Francisco has taken the strangest approach in trying to appeal to millennial consumers.

Quince was just awarded its third Michelin star, but in order to capture the “Instagram-ready eyes” of customers, they have begun serving certain dishes on actual iPads. Their menus aren’t iPads, now. The actual plates used to transport the food are freaking iPads!

Well Quince certainly has grabbed the attention it probably desired. The dish served is described as “white truffle croquettes on iPads playing videos of water dogs on the truffle-hunt.”

No telling how the San Francisco Department of Health feels about this method. It’s not like you can wash the iPad multiple uses, right?

Via sfist