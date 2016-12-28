Lyft Names The Most Visited Places In DFW For 2016

The 2016 Lyftie Awards have been announced and the most visited places in DFW has been named.

And here are the winners:

The Most Visited Restaurant in DFW: Happiest Hour

The Most Visited Bar in DFW: The Rustic

The Most Visited Event Venue: American Airlines Center

The Most Visited Transit Stop: The DART Park Road Station

The Most Visited Place only in DFW: Pecan Lodge

The Most Visited Trending Destination: Braindead Brewery

Lyft has also named the most visited places in the US:

The Most Visited Restaurant in the US: Acme Feed & Seed in Nashville, Tennessee

The Most Visited Bar in the US: The Abbey in Los Angeles, California

The Most Visited Hotel in the US: MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada

The Most Visited Transit Stop in US: Union Station in Washington, D.C.

The Most Visited Tourist Destination in US: Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois

The Number One Drop-Off Category in the US: Airports, and the San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco is the number one airport destination in the US

What was your most visited place this year? Let us know in the comments below.