Lyft Names The Most Visited Places In DFW For 2016

The 2016 Lyftie Awards have been announced and the most visited places in DFW has been named.
And here are the winners:
- The Most Visited Restaurant in DFW: Happiest Hour
- The Most Visited Bar in DFW: The Rustic
- The Most Visited Event Venue: American Airlines Center
- The Most Visited Transit Stop: The DART Park Road Station
- The Most Visited Place only in DFW: Pecan Lodge
- The Most Visited Trending Destination: Braindead Brewery
Lyft has also named the most visited places in the US:
- The Most Visited Restaurant in the US: Acme Feed & Seed in Nashville, Tennessee
- The Most Visited Bar in the US: The Abbey in Los Angeles, California
- The Most Visited Hotel in the US: MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada
- The Most Visited Transit Stop in US: Union Station in Washington, D.C.
- The Most Visited Tourist Destination in US: Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois
- The Number One Drop-Off Category in the US: Airports, and the San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco is the number one airport destination in the US
What was your most visited place this year? Let us know in the comments below.