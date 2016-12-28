Hundreds Gather For Vigil To Remember Garland Tornado Victims

People are still feeling the effects of the tornado that swept through Garland the day after Christmas last year. Just a few days ago, on the one year anniversary, hundreds gathered on the foundation that once was the Oasis Church at Lakeview and held a vigil in remembrance of the lives lost on that day.

People reflecting on year gone by after tornado tore through Rowlett/Garland. Vigil begins at 630p on foundation of destroyed church @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/ftiIsu8fuT — Homa Bash (@HomaBashNBC5) December 27, 2016

In Remembrance

🌹

Garland tornado vigil – one year anniversary pic.twitter.com/WWki9woVxD — atx weather girl (@atxwxgirl) December 27, 2016

Garland mayor Douglas Athas said the vigil was an “opportunity to remember those that lost their lives that day as well as all the people who were blessed to make it through the storm.”

Garland and Rowlett faced the most extensive damage from the tornado, and both mayors praised the work and progess that’s already been done, but both cities still have families and individuals dealing with insurance companies and developers trying to get back into their homes.

Via WFAA