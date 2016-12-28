Drake and Jennifer Lopez Go Public with Budding Romance

December 28, 2016 11:35 AM
By Amanda Wicks

By Amanda Wicks

Drake’s seasonal woes look to be a thing of the past. He and Jennifer Lopez both shared photos on Instagram confirming their budding romance.

The latest photo of the pair comes without a caption, but it seems to answer the question many fans have had since Drake posted a selfie with Lopez in mid-December with the caption, “😍 <——– Lotta those.”

The new photo shows the couple getting cozy in front of a roaring fire. Lopez has her head on Drake’s lap while he encircles her in his arms. She gazes off into the distance, but he looks askance at the camera and gives some major side-eye. In fact, his gaze could say a lot. Some fans are crying foul over what they’re claiming is a publicity stunt.

Rihanna, at least, doesn’t appear to be too happy about the turn of events. She and Drake were rumored to be dating earlier this summer, but the two officially parted ways in October. Rihanna reportedly unfollowed Lopez on Instagram after she saw the post, according to E! News. But all is fair in love and war and social media.

