Debbie Reynolds, 84, mother of Carrie Fisher was rushed to the Reynolds, 84, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital Wednesday afternoon and later died as reported from a stroke. Carrie Fisher, died on Dec. 27 at age 60 suffered a major heart attack four days before her death on Tuesday and now her mom has died on Dec 28th.

“She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken,” reported by her son Todd Fisher.