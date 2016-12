Oscar-nominated singer-actress and mother of Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds has passed away at the age of 84.

Variety is reporting that she died today at Cedars-Sinai hospital in California after being rushed to the hospital earlier today from a suspected stroke.

“She wanted to be with Carrie,” her son Todd Fisher told Variety.

Her daughter Carrie Fisher died Tuesday.

She is survived by her son Todd and grand daughter Billy Lourd