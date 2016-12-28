Celebrity Deaths of 2016; Many Beloved Stars We Lost This Year

Pat Harrington Jr.

Pat Harrington Jr., 86, best known for playing the character Schneider, the handyman on sitcom “One Day at a Time,” died on Jan 6th

David Bowie

David Bowie, 69, the musician who gained fame from his appearance and his persona Ziggy Stardust, died Jan 10th

René Angélil

Rene Angelil, 73, Celine Dion’s husband and manager, who directed her music career, died Jan 14th

Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman, 69, British actor of screen and film, most remember him from “Die Hard” and he played the villain in the “Harry Potter” movies, died Jan 14th

Dan Haggerty

Dan Haggerty, 74, from the popular 70’s TV show “The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams,” died Jan 15th

Glenn Frey

Glenn Frey, 67, one of the founders for the Eagles, guitarist and co-writer for songs “Hotel California” and “Life in the Fast Lane,” died Jan 18th

Abe Vigoda

Abe Vigoda, 94, famous for roles as Phil Fish in the 70s TV series “Barney Miller” and he played Tessio in “The Godfather,” died Jan 26th

Maurice White

Maurice White, 74, the Earth, Wind & Fire founder , died Feb 3rd

Vanity

Denise Katrina Matthews, 57, became famous after Prince discovered her and she sang in the girl band Vanity 6 and starred in movies “The Last Dragon” and “Action Jackson,” died Feb 15th

Antonin Scalia

Antonin Scalia, 79, one of members of the U.S. Supreme Court, died Feb 13th

George Gaynes

George Gaynes, 89, starred as the foster parent on the ’80s sitcom “Punky Brewster,” and on film he starred in all seven “Police Academy” films and also the comedy “Tootsie,” died Feb 15th

Angela “Big Ang” Raiola

Angela “Big Ang” Raiola, 55, reality star for the “Mob Wives,” died Feb `8th

Harper Lee

Harper Lee, 89, writer of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which was turned into a movie that won an Oscar, died Feb 19th

George Kennedy

George Kennedy, 91, actor and Oscar winner for the 1960’s movie “Cool Hand Luke,” died Feb 28th

Joey Feek

Joey Feek, 40, who with her husband, Rory, was a award-winning country duo Joey + Rory, died March 4th

Nancy Reagan

Nancy Reagan, 94, wife of President Ronald Reagan, died March 6th

Keith Emerson

Keith Emerson, 71, founder and keyboardist of the Emerson, Lake and Palmer, March 1tth

Joe Garagiola

Joe Garagiola, 90, the former former TODAY host and baseball player for the St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs and New York Giants, died March 23rd.

Garry Shandling

Garry Shandling, 66, actor and comedian who starred in movies and TV series “The Larry Sanders Show,” died March 24th

Patty Duke

Patty Duke, 69, began her career as a teen and won an Oscar for playing Helen Keller in “The Miracle Worker,” and also had TV Series in the 60’s, died March 29th

Merle Haggard

Merle Haggard, 79, the legendary country star who’s music career spanned more than five decades, died April 6th

Doris Roberts

Doris Roberts, 90, although she appeared in many movies and TV shows it was her role as ‘Marie’ on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” died April 17th

Chyna

Chyna, 46, famous pro-wrestler in the 1990s and later appeared on MTV reality shows, died April 20th

Prince

Prince, 57, one of the most creative, talented, singer, songwriters, musicians who wrote, produced, his own music and wrote many hits for other artists, as well as starred in “Purple Rain” died on April 21st.

Morley Safer

Morley Safer, 84, the veteran “60 Minutes” host and reporter, died on May 19th

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali, 74, larger than life personality who proclaimed himself “The Greatest” who had 61 fights and only 5 losses, died on June 3rd

Theresa Saldana

Theresa Saldana, 61, the “Raging Bull” actress, also played the role as the wife on TV series “The Commish” died June 6th

Christina Grimmie

Christina Grimmie, 22, famous for competing on the show “The Voice,” died June 10th

Anton Yelchin

Anton Yelchin, 27, best known for playing Chekov in the new “Star Trek” films, died on June 19th

Garry Marshall

Garry Marshall, 81, the writer and director of the most popular TV shows “Happy Days,” “The Odd Couple,” “Laverne & Shirley” and “Mork & Mindy,” died on July 19th.

Miss Cleo

Youree Del Cleomill Harris, 53, an actress who became famous playing the Jamaican psychic Miss Cleo, kown for late-night TV infomercials died July 26th

David Huddleston

David Huddleston, 85, a character actor best known for roles in “The Big Lebowski” and “Santa Claus: The Movie,” died August 2nd

Kenny Baker

Kenny Baker, 81, who played R2-D2 in the “Star Wars” films, died August 13th

Lou Pearlman

Lou Pearlman, 62, the man who formed tow of the biggest 90’s boy bands Backstreet Boys and ‘NSync but was later sentenced to prison for fraud, died August 19th

Matt Roberts

Matt Roberts, a guitarist and founding member of ‘3 Doors Down, died august 20th

Gene Wilder

Gene Wilder, 83, many film roles, starred in multiple movies with Richard Pryor but most famous for his role in “The Producers,” the mad scientist of “Young Frankenstein,” and “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” died August 28th

Jon Polito

Jon Polito, 65, Film and TV actor for roles on “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Modern Family” to the films “Barton Fink” and “The Big Lebowski,” died Sept 1st.

Jerry Heller

Jerry Heller, 75, the man who helped and developed N.W.A. to worldwide fame, died Sept 2nd.

Alexis Arqueete

Alexis Arquette, 47, the transgender actress and member of the famous Arqueete family and sibling to Rosanne and David Arqueete, died Sept 11th.

Bill Nunn

Bill Nunn, 62, had roles in couple of Spike Lee movies including “School Daze,” then as the Radio Raheem in “Do the Right Thing,” and starred in “Spider-Man” movie franchise, died Sept 24th

José Fernández

José Fernández, 24, the Miami Marlins pitcher who won the National League’s Rookie of the Year award in 2013, died Sept 25th

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer, 87, a golfing legend, died Sept 25th

Tommy Ford

Tommy Mykal Ford, 52, best known for his role as Tommy on the hit ’90s sitcom “Martin,” died Oct 12th

Janet Reno

Janet Reno, 78, the first woman to serve as U.S. attorney general during the Clinton administration, died Nov 7th

Leon Russell

Leon Russell, 74, a singer-songwriter who has played in dozens of hits songs and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, died on Nov 13th

Gwen Ifill

Gwen Ifill, 61, the co-anchor of PBS’ “NewsHour” as well as working as journalist who moderated two vice presidential debates, died Nov 14th

Florence Henderson

Florence Henderson, 82, prior to her role as the mom on TV show “The Brady Bunch,” she was well known on stage starring on Broadway, died Nov 24th

Fidel Castro

Fidel Castro, 90, Cuban leader and dictator for over five decades, died Nov 25th

Ron Glass

Ron Glass, 71, television actor known for his Emmy-nominated role as NYPD Det. Ron Harris on “Barney Miller,” sitcome and also starred on sci-fi show “Firefly,” died Nov 25th

Joseph Mascolo

Joseph Mascolo, 87, famous for his role as villain Stefano DiMera, on “Days of Our Lives” villain died Dec 7th

John Glenn

John Glenn, 95, american Astronaut who was the first U.S. astronaut to orbit the Earth and years later served on the U.S. Senate, died Dec 8th

Alan Thicke

Alan Thicke, 69, actor and TV host but most known for playing the beloved dad on sitcom “Growing Pains,” died Dec 13th

Zsa Zsa Gabor

Zsa Zsa Gabor, 99, the Hungarian beauty queen-turned a famous TV icon, died Dec 18th.

George Michael

George Michael, 53, his career began as part of the duo of group called Wham!’. His solo career gave him huge success in the 1980s and 1990’s died Dec 25th

Ricky Harris

Comedian Ricky Harris, who had a recurring role on Chris Rock’s “Everybody Hates Chris” sitcom and voiced several characters that appeared in hip-hop albums, died Dec 26th

Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher, 60, best known for her portrayal of the tough-talking Princess Leia who defies the Evil Empire in “Star Wars,” died Dec 27th

Debbie Reynolds

Debbie Reynolds, 84, the actress and singer from the 1950’s and 1960’s and famous for her role in “Singin’ in the Rain,” died Dec 28th , one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

FULL LIST: HERE