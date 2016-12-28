Billie Lourd, Daughter Of Carrie Fisher, Finds Solace In “Scream Queens” Costars

Yesterday, unfortunately, nabbed another one of our favorites when Carrie Fisher passed away after suffering a massive heart attack earlier a week before. Her only child, actress Billie Lourd, has received an outpouring of support, especially from her costars on the Ryan Murphy-created Scream Queens.

Lourd stars as Sadie Swenson, otherwise known as Chanel #3 on the hit television series, and her costars made sure she has felt the love in what is definitely the most difficult of times.

Holding my dear friend billie, and her sweet mommy Carrie in my heart right now.. 💔

A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

A spokesperson for Fisher’s family released a statement on behalf of Lourd that confirmed Fisher died just before 9 yesterday morning.  In the statement, Lourd said, “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.  Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

