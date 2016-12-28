8 Smaller DFW Towns You Should Visit!

Texas is great. Texas is beautiful. Texas is also very, very big. So big, there are towns you probably have never heard of.

Even in the DFW Metroplex, there are places you definitely haven’t been to, and definitely haven’t heard of. Don’t fret, though. Don’t think this makes you a bad Texan. This just means you have plenty of opportunities to discover a little something more about our wonderful city.

Here, we have a list of 8 smaller DFW cities that you may or may not have been to, but should definitely not pass up the chance to visit.

Aledo

It’s halfway to Weatherford west of Fort Worth, and it offers a quaint, Western-style downtown area. It only has about 3,000 residents, but be sure to check out the Regal Pony, the Red Horse Boutique for your shopping needs, as well as the Aledo Cake Pop Shop for a tasty treat!

There is nothing like a crisp early morning in Aledo! 📷: @avery_earl A photo posted by Aledo Moms (@aledo_moms) on Nov 16, 2016 at 5:20am PST

Pantego

Just south or Arlington, Pantego boasts an incredibly creative community. Vintage boutiques such as like Hank and Ellie, as well as spots like Creative Hands Ceramics and Sew Fabricated are sure to tickle your creative fancy.

brb, reliving my childhood. A photo posted by alyssa leah (@alyssaleah09) on May 19, 2016 at 11:57am PDT

Everman

South of Fort Worth, and before Burleson, Everman is home to Longoria’s BBQ, some of the best in Texas, and if drinks and karaoke are more your thing, no harm in trying out the Happy Armadillo.

#bbq in #texas A photo posted by Kevin Butler (@kevinandrewbutler) on Nov 1, 2016 at 11:29am PDT

Celina

Although its population has exceeded past 10,000 residents, and is no longer really a “tiny” town in the truest sense of the word, Celina still offers a home town feel. Every October, the city holds the annual ParkFest, formerly known as the Celina Balloon Fest.

Argyle

Found just south of Denton, Argyle is home to some of the most beautiful horses in Texas, at Long Meadow Arabians. This rural town has plenty of scenic Country landscape, though one of its coolest features is Earl’s 377, a pizza place located in a repurpose fire station!

Once a small fire station for a small town, now a great place to sit down with family and eat delicious #pizza! 🍕🍕 But did you know…it's also the newest Poké Stop in Argyle! Come check it out and catch them all! #PokemonGo A photo posted by Earl's 377 Pizza (@earls377) on Jul 19, 2016 at 8:07am PDT

Justin

Located just southwest of Argyle, the small town of only 3,500 people offers plenty of nighttime fun without that big city uneasiness. Live music is always heard at the Mule Barn, and Rabbit Hole Brewing offers taphouse hours Friday nights and brewery tours on Saturdays.

Cool, old barn in Justin, Tx. A photo posted by Kevin Wright (@kevinwright19) on Nov 15, 2016 at 10:40am PST

Pilot Point

Northwerst of Denton, Justin has beautiful Texas-grown Tulips in the spring, as well as Bonnie and Clyde Days in the fall. They filmed the famous bank-robbing scene in Bonnie and Clyde starring Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, and every year they hold a festival featuring live music, food, and games!

Westlake

Just northwest of DFW airport, on the way towards Texas Motor Speedway, the beautiful Marriott Solana hotel drives most of the town’s business, and all year long there are plenty of festivals to enjoy thanks to Westlake’s Historical Preservation Society, including it’s annual classic car show each fall.

Ford Country Sedan "National Hot Rod Association" 1959 #ford #nhra #countrysedanwagon A photo posted by Curt Hammill (@curthammill) on Oct 16, 2016 at 4:46pm PDT

Via CW33