Thousands Attend Girl’s Quinceañera After Public Facebook Invite Goes Viral

In the small village of La Joya, San Luis Potosi State, Mexico, thousands showed up to attend the Quinceañera celebration of Rubi Ibarra Garcia. A few weeks before the party, Rubi’s father, Crescencio, created a Facebook invite, with the intention of setting it to only be viewed by friends and family. Unbeknownst to Crescenio, however, he set the invite to be viewed publicly, and the public definitely responded.

What do you do when your birthday becomes a meme? Put on a stunning dress and just make it work. Rubi Ibarra Garcia's quinceañera… pic.twitter.com/tufFZX5mbE — a phenomenal tool to (@mytop10videos) December 27, 2016

Thousands of people ended up attending the celebration. 1.2 Million people RSVPd on Facebook, the event was shared 978,000 times, and Mexican airline Interjet even offered a 30% discount on flights to attend the event.

Despite the overwhelming numbers, the Quinceañera was very traditional. An exclusive mass was held, followed by a lunch for the family, and then a horse race with a 10,000 peso prize at stake.

Feliz Cumpleaños, Rubi!

Via People