Taylor Swift Surprises 96-Year-Old Veteran With Visit And Performance At His Home

Cyrus Porter believes he may be the world’s oldest “Swifty.” He’s been to two concerts, one in St. Louis, and one in Memphis, and listens to Swift not only because he enjoys her performances, but also to become closer with his 20+ grandchildren. He told Ozarks First, “Look what she does… she puts on a show no one else puts on. I just enjoyed going to see ’em and her. I would as soon go see her right now as anybody!”

Swift wanted to make sure Porter did not have to go very far to see her the next time. Shortly after 1pm the day after Christmas, Swift made a surprise entrance at Porter’s Missouri home, to the shock and delight of the entire family.

Video of Taylor arriving to surprise 96 year old Cyrus earlier today after she found out he was a fan! (via Scott Swift's facebook page) pic.twitter.com/6i13eOlf1A — Taylor Swift Updates (@1989TUpdates) December 26, 2016

Taylor surprising super fan and WWII veteran Cyrus Porter and his family today in Missouri! (📷: @Landon_Poore) pic.twitter.com/tFDjowqeGV — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) December 26, 2016

Swift posed for plenty of photos with Porter, his children, and grandchildren, and she even got a tour of some of Porter’s World War II memorabilia.

It's a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!! pic.twitter.com/1bGlUys38b — robert frye (@bert_frye) December 26, 2016

To cap off what was surely an amazing day, Swift brought out an acoustic guitar, and gave the family a private, living-room performance.

Too cool!

Via People