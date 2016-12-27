Randy Travis Gives Gainesville Police Officer A Christmas To Remember

Gainesville police officer Keith Bartlett probably didn’t have very high expectations this Christmas. His house burned on December 12. However, a surprise gift from country music superstar (and Grayson County resident) Randy Travis gave the officer some hope.

When Travis’s ranch was robbed several years ago, Bartlett was the officer to respond to the call. The pair had remained friendly over the years. Then, Travis’s wife, Mary, saw a news story and learned about the fire that demolished Bartlett’s house. She and Randy decided to arrange a surprise and gave Bartlett a Gibson guitar to replace the one he lost in the fire.

On Christmas Day, Bartlett was sent on a false call. Then he was called back to the station. Upon his return, he saw his wife and children sitting with Randy and Mary Travis who then presented him with the guitar. Guidlelive has more, including video of the touching moment.

