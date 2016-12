Hollywood star Queen Latifah, has become another unfortunate victim of a crime-spree happening near Atlanta, Georgia.

Fulton County Police say┬áthe driver of the Queen’s 2015 Mercedes Benz S63 was pumping gas, when a white BMW pulled up beside him. Someone jumped in the vehicle and sped away.

Police tracked the vehicle to a nearby apartment complex and recovered lemonade and fruit punch bottles left by the thieves.