Mom Walks 30 Hours Through Snow And Frozen Wilderness To Find Help For Family

Karen Klein, her husband, and their 10-year-old son were on their way towards Grand Canyon National Park when they encountered several closed roads due to the winter season. Their new route took them through forest service roads, and snow-covered roads. When they tried to turn around, their car fell into a ditch.

Being a triathlete, and having taken wilderness survival classes, Karen decided to set off towards the park’s entrance to look for help. Armed with some water and a few snacks, she left the car. She left her family Thursday afternoon, and by Friday afternoon, still hadn’t returned. Klein’s husband and son left their car worried. They managed to hike to higher ground, where they were able to get a cell phone signal and call for help. Rescuers searched, and found Karen shortly after midnight Saturday morning. She was holed up in a closed guard shack, barely conscious and suffering from exposure.

She hiked 26 miles for 3o straight hours, through blistering cold and deep snow, surviving on twigs and urine after her small supply of water and snacks ran out. She even took off her shoe at one point to remove a piece of ice, and when she couldn’t get the show back on, hiked the last four miles without it. Her sister, Kristen Haas, told WFMZ about Karen’s strong will when they were growing up, “She would make a decision and she would stick to it and never give up. She would do it or she would die trying.”

Karen refused to fall asleep and succumb to hypothermia, so she kept walking until she found that guard shack. She broke a window and huddled under blankets until rescuers found her. Kristen never doubted Karen’s will to live. She continued telling WFMZ, “What kept her going, she says, is she didn’t want her mother to bury her daughter. She didn’t want her son to be without a mother.”

WATCH: “I was determined that this is not how my life is going to end." Hero mom speaks out https://t.co/IeyMICGBID https://t.co/ixbUaKICry — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 27, 2016

Although she may lose some toes to frostbite, Kristen is reportedly doing well and is in good spirits, and is very much looking forward to going home.

Via CNN