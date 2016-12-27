Japan’s Shinzo Abe To Become Nation’s First Prime Minister To Visit Pearl Harbor Memorial

75 years after the attacks on Pearl harbor, Japan’s Prime Minister and President Barack Obama will make history.

Seven months ago, President Obama became the first sitting president to visit Hiroshima, and later today, Abe and Obama will tour the USS Arizona Memorial. While Abe will become the fourth prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor, he will become the first to visit the actual memorial. A White House statement about the visit read that, “The two leaders’ visit will showcase the power of reconciliation that has turned former adversaries into the closest of allies, united by common interests and shared values.”

US-Japan relations have been high on President Obama’s agenda, and Shinzo Abe was actually the first foreign head-of-state that met President-elect Trump after he won the Presidency last month. Abe said shortly after their meeting, “The Japan-US alliance is the axis of Japan’s diplomacy and security. The alliance becomes alive only when there is trust between us.”

Via CNN