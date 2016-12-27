Harrison Ford Releases Statement In Shadow Of Carrie Fisher’s Passing

December 27, 2016 2:44 PM
Among the substantial amount of celebrities mourning the passing of Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford released a short statement about his thoughts on the passing of his co-star and friend.

Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original,” he said in a statement. “Funny and emotionally fearless.  She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

As most already know Fisher died Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016 due to complications from suffering a cardiac arrest.  She was 60 years old.

 

