Great White Shark Bumps Into Cageless Filmmaker While Underwater (Video)

Ok. This video might make you sweat and even hyperventilate a little. At the very least, it’ll get your adrenaline pumping. Maybe not as much as Ash Gibb, who was filming some underwater life just off Lucky Bay when he was met by an unexpected visitor. He said in an interview, “I dove down. I was in about five metres of water getting a great shot of this fish and I felt this massive thump from behind. Very quickly I saw the great white shoot into the picture.”

His memory is a little shaky due to the sudden rush of adrenaline, but Ash remembers feeling excited, as that encounter was “exactly what he came for.” He stayed remarkably calm during the ordeal, which he attests to constantly reminding himself that sharks don’t eat humans on purpose.

He also has no plans of stopping any dangerous filming any time soon. He wants people to realize that sharks are “beautiful creatures,” and hopes to encounter more Great Whites in the future. “The bigger the better,” he says.

Via ABC