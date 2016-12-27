Giant Seal Runs Through Suburban Neighborhood, Partially Crushes Car In Driveway

What would you do if you casually saw a 440lb seal running through your neighborhood? That’s what folks in a Tasmanian suburb had to deal with. On Boxing Day, they woke just before 6 that morning to a large, wild Australian fur seal. Panicked, neighbors phoned the police as they watched the seal climb, and then partially crush a neighbor’s car that they thought was safely parked in their driveway.

Eyewitness William Gregory told ABC News, “We got up and there was this great big seal on the roof of the car which is definitely not what you’d expect on Boxing Day. You kind of wake up and you wonder, is this really happening, am I really seeing this or am I still dreaming?”

Luckily, there was only minor damage to the vehicle, something Gregory isn’t all too worried about right now. He said, “We’ll replace the windscreen and pop a few dents out, they’re just old cars so it doesn’t really matter. It’s worth it.”

Via Telegraph