Gary Shandling Cause Of Death Revealed

It’s been seven months since the death of comedian and actor Gary Shandling. Now we have the official cause of his death.

According to the Los Angeles county coroner office, the comedian died of pulmonary thrombosis when a blood clot traveled from his leg into his lungs. He also had an enlarged heart, according to the autopsy, which lists the cause of death as “natural” and an “accident.”

Shandling “complained of leg pain and shortness of breath” on March 23, the day before his death, “and was told by a friend to go to the doctor.” At the time of his death, Shandling had Xanax and painkillers oxycodone and hydrocodone in his system.

The actor died at St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica on March 24 after the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical emergency at his home. According to the report, Shandling called 911 “because he could not breathe and collapsed while on the phone.”

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.