Fight Between 150 Students Causes Lockdown At Fort Worth’s Hulen Mall

Hulen Mall in Fort Worth went into lockdown Monday evening after a brawl between juveniles and reports of gunfire. When police responded to the calls of gunfire, they found between 100 and 150 students fighting, but could not locate a shooter nor a weapon. 60 officers broke up the fights, which thankfully resulted in no injuries or property damage. The teens were taken outside where they shortly were picked up by their parents.
The fight reportedly started outside a restaurant, but luckily, authorities had the situation under control before anything serious before 8pm.
Via Star Telegram