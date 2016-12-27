Elderly Horse Stages Rescue, Finds New Home In Frisco

Just because animals cannot speak in words we can understand does not mean they do not understand what is happening around them. Take Bubbles, for instance, an elderly horse who was sentenced to death at a kill lot.

When Becky’s Hope Horse Rescue arrived at the lot to purchase miniature donkeys and rescue them from certain death, Bubbles, saw his opportunity. He ignored the commands of the kill lot employee and strode out the gate towards the trailer that had come to rescue the donkeys. He waited patiently for the little guys to board, then jumped into the trailer.

The Becky’s Hope volunteers were so touched they couldn’t leave the old gelding, whose ears are shortened and curled from frostbite. Thanks to the donations of kind-hearted, caring people, Becky’s hope had enough money to rescue to the gray, old man who now lives happily in Frisco with his donkey pals.

Follow Angela Chase on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.