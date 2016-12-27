Cowboys’ Fan Gets Revenge On Fiancé Who Dumped Her Via Text Message

A woman was dumped by her fiancé. Unfortunately it’s not an uncommon tale, but it can only sting a little more when you learn it was done just before Christmas, via a TEXT MESSAGE.

Fear not, the woman in question seems to be dealing with the heartache. A die-hard Cowboys fan, she was all set to surprise her beau with tickets to the Cowboys-Lions game. Turns out, she had a fabulous time at the game, and made sure to let the whole world know she was doing just fine.

Her fiancé dumped her VIA TEXT before finding out she bought him Cowboys tickets for Christmas. She's doing fine. pic.twitter.com/z4YtBAaKcD — Alex McDaniel (@AlexMcDaniel) December 27, 2016

The tweet swiftly made the rounds on social media, calling out the guy for being an idiot, amongst other things.

Breanna even took to Instagram to thank everyone for the kind words.

