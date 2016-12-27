Britney Spears Is “Alive And Well” After Hacked Sony Account Tweeted She Died

As if 2016 couldn’t be worse, Sony Music Global’s official Twitter account sent out a tweet early the day after Christmas that Britney Spears is “dead by accident.”

A hacked Sony Music account declared Britney Spears "dead by accident" today https://t.co/pLo9Z21hSM pic.twitter.com/yLpKlOSwlz — The Verge (@verge) December 26, 2016

The official account for Bob Dylan appeared to be the only other to report the news of Spear’s death, using the same crying emoji in the since deleted tweet. Does Bob Dylan even know what an emoji is?

A rep for Spears confirmed that the singer was doing alive and well, and the tweets appear to be the work of some anonymous hackers.

Britney Spears is alive and well, her rep tells CNN. It appears @SonyMusicGlobal erroneously tweeted her death. Sony rep says no comment — AnneClaire Stapleton (@AnneClaireCNN) December 26, 2016

The Hollywood Reported found that a group called “OurMine” was behind the hack, and was most likely trying to use the hacked tweets to tout its security services.

Via Huffington Post