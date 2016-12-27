Actress Tricia McCauley Found Dead

Tricia McCauley has been found dead in Washington D.C., inside her car on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016. According to WUSA-TV, the 46 year old actress disappeared on Christmas Day. McCauley was reported as missing after not showing up to a holiday get together with friends. Police told CBS that her white Toyota Scion was found in front of a CVS on M Street and that a male suspect, who had been seen driving the actress’ car around 10:50 p.m. in a surveillance video, is now in custody.

Her brother Brian took to Facebook to speak about the death saying, “Tricia is gone, they have found her body,” he wrote. “Thank you all for your work, support and love. To all of her D.C. family, I know she truly thought of you that way, thank you for being there for her all these years. Hang on to each other.”

The name of the suspect has yet to be released. CBS reports that he might have robbed a CVS and attacked the store’s employees, which led police to McCauley’s car. Police report there appeared to be trauma to McCauley’s body.