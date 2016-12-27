8-Year-Old Transgender Boy Kicked Out of Cub Scout’s

An 8-year-old New Jersey boy has been forced to leave the Cub Scouts pack he joined just one month ago.

CBSdfw reports, Joe Maldonado joined Pack 87 in Secaucus in October, but after complaints from other parents, he was asked to leave.

Joe was born a girl, however has identified as male for more than a year. His mother says Joe’s fellow scouts don’t seem to mind that he is trans.

While Boy Scouts of America no longer bans gay Scouts and leaders from their organization, a spokeswoman says gender identity is a separate issue and will not be tolerated.

A statement from the organization says Cub Scout programs are only for those identified as boys on their birth certificates.

On the flip side, Girl Scouts have accepted transgender members for years and have had no issues.