Sarah Michelle Geller Posts Embarrassing Tribute to Boy George -er- Michael

The actress immediately deleted the tweet and corrected herself, after Twitter users pointed out the embarrassing tweet.

According to sources, Gellar mistakenly posted: “Do you really want to hurt me? I guess you do 2016 #ripboygeorge.”

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar had an embarrassing mishap, when she accidentally posted a tribute to another 80’s Icon, Boy George, instead of George Michael who died Sunday.

Boy George also shared his own tribute to Michael writing, “He was so loved and I hope he knew it because the sadness today is beyond words. Devastating. What a beautiful voice he had and his music will live on as a testament to his talent.”