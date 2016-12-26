Sarah Michelle Geller Posts Embarrassing Tribute to Boy George -er- Michael

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar had an embarrassing mishap, when she accidentally posted a tribute to another 80’s Icon, Boy George, instead of George Michael who died Sunday.
According to sources, Gellar mistakenly posted: “Do you really want to hurt me? I guess you do 2016 #ripboygeorge.”
The actress immediately deleted the tweet and corrected herself, after Twitter users pointed out the embarrassing tweet.
For the record, Boy George is 55, alive and well.
Boy George also shared his own tribute to Michael writing, “He was so loved and I hope he knew it because the sadness today is beyond words. Devastating. What a beautiful voice he had and his music will live on as a testament to his talent.”