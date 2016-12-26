Record High Set For North Texas On Christmas Day

December 26, 2016 8:22 AM
On Sunday Dec. 25, 2016, DFW broke record for highest temperature on Christmas Day.

Actually reaching a high of 80 degrees, the somewhat Spring like day in December beat the previous record from  1922 and 1934 that was a temperature of 78 degrees.

“It was the hottest Christmas Day ever, since record-keeping began in 1880,” said meteorologist Juan Hernandez at the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.

The warming trend is supposed to continue through the week until Thursday and we could be seeing cooler temperatures for New Year’s this weekend.

