Man Falls Asleep In Movie Theater – Calls 911 To Get Out

Rogue One clearly did not have one Oregon man on the edge of his seat. Justin Haworth went to the movie, clearly the last showing of the night, and dozed off. When he awoke, hours later, the theater was completely dark.

Naturally, Haworth wanted to get out of the theater, but when he got up to leave, he set-off the motion sensor alarm. At this point, Haworth called 911. He assured the dispatcher that he was not in a state of emergency, but wanted to be sure that the police knew he wasn’t breaking and entering.

Somehow, the ushers must have missed the sleeping Haworth when they closed down for the night. Maybe it was their eagerness to get home and emjoy what was left of the holiday.

