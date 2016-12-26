George Michael Found Dead By Partner, Fans Construct Tribute Outside Singer’s Home

Details are beginning to emerge surrounding the death of former Wham! singer and icon George Michael. He died peacefully in his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire yesterday, and was discovered by his partner, hairdresser Fadi Fawaz.

The two had been dating for four years, but definitley enjoyed their privacy. Fawaz rarely mentioned Michael on his social media platforms, until he sent out a tweet earlier today, calling the events of the day an “xmas he will never forget.”

ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) December 26, 2016

Fans have been gathering outside Michael’s home since news broke of his death, and have left flowers and erected little tributed to the fallen singer.

Lovely to see people pay their respects to @GeorgeMichael at his home in Hampstead. pic.twitter.com/bGDAkSXwiI — Mr J in the UK (@mrjintheuk) December 26, 2016

Fans pay final respects to George Michael outside the singer's London home https://t.co/a1m8VUUxQU pic.twitter.com/2xuozg3G0u — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 26, 2016

Via Daily Mail