George Michael Allegedly Died from Secret Heroin Addiction

According to The Telegraph, George Michael famous 80’s music icon has died from a secret heroin addiction.

Their source says over the past year, Michael battled a spiraling heroin addiction and was recently treated for an overdose.

“He’s been rushed to A&E on several occasions. He used heroin. I think it’s amazing he’s lasted as long as he has,” The Telegraph reads.

This shocking news comes as fans, and many friends across the globe pay tribute to the generosity of the pop icon who donated millions to good causes and charities.

The pop superstar died at his home on Christmas Day, from cardiac arrest, according to his manager Michael Lipman from suspected heart failure.

Cardiac arrest is common among heroin users.