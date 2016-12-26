Dez Bryant Surprises 11-Year-Old Cancer Survivor

11-year-old Brock Gumm calls Dez Bryant his “best friend.”

Brock is a two-time cancer survivor, and when the Cowboys visited Medical City Children’s Hospital earlier this month, Brock told WFAA’s Joe Trahan that he only wanted one thing: an Xbox.

Well Santa delivered, and he also brought Brock a brand new copy of the Madden football video game. To make the gift extra special, Cowboys Wide Receiver Dez Bryant signed the copy of the video game for Brock.

Dez is Brock’s favorite player. He’s met Bryant four times, once as Brock attended a game as a Make-a-Wish kid, and three other times in the hospital. In quick video, Brock thanked Dez for the signed game, as well as calling him his “best friend.”

Hey @DezBryant – Brock Gumm asked me to pass on this message to you. pic.twitter.com/4FmDptrViV — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) December 26, 2016

For a little more about Dez and Brock, you can watch this video below!

Via WFAA