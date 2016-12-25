Watch George Michael’s Final Encore From His Last Concert

George Michael passed peacefully at his home earlier today.

To remember the singer, we can look back and watch his final encore from the last concert he ever performed. During his final tour in 2011-2012, Michael focused on a very “covers-heavy” set. He performed Police’s “Roxanne,” New Order’s “True Faith” and the jazz standard “My Baby Just Cares for Me” nearly every night while often neglecting the songs that brought him to fame and fortune.

Luckily for us, a fan captured footage of his final encore on October 17th, 2012 at London’s Earl Courts. Listen to the lyrics during the last song he performs “I Remember You,” originally written by Victor Schertzinger and Johnny Mercer in 1941. The lyrics go as follows, “When my life is through, and the angels ask me to recall/The thrill of them all/Then I will tell them I remember you.”

Via Rolling Stone