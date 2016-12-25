Madonna Pays Tribute To Friend George Michael: “Can 2016 F Off Now?”

Madonna paid tribute to her friend George Michael in an impassioned Twitter post that perfectly encapsulates how we all most likely feel about 2016.

Madonna shared a short clip from the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards, when she presented Michael with the Video Vanguard Award. In the clip, she introduces Michael saying, “He’s a great songwriter, and he makes very classy videos — like me.” She welcomes him to the stage, and the two share an amazing hug, and in the tweet, Madonna perfectly sums up how we all feel about 2016 at this point.

WARNING! Her tweet contains strong language, so please proceed with caution.

Farewell My Friend! 🙏🏻 Another Great Artist leaves us. 💔Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW? pic.twitter.com/aEGIUNSJbt — Madonna (@Madonna) December 26, 2016

Via EW