Carrie Fisher In “Stable Condition,” According To Mother, Following Massive Heart Attack

Actress Carrie Fisher is reportedly in “stable condition” following a massive heart attack she suffered while on a plane Friday. According to her mother, Debbie Reynolds, Fisher is “in stable condition,” and should her condition change she Reynolds will be sure to “share it.”

Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes. pic.twitter.com/isXJqqFEB6 — Debbie Reynolds (@DebbieReynolds1) December 25, 2016

Fisher was aboard an 11 hour flight from London to Los Angeles Friday when she suffered the heart attack and went into cardiac arrest. She was rushed to UCLA Medical Center as soon as the plane landed as was put on a ventilator.

Fisher’s half sibling, and even her dog Gary have taken to Twitter to ask for prayers and wish Fisher to good health.

Thank you all for the prayers for my sister. Please keep them coming. Much love @MsJoelyFisher @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/QyzBmkGKOD — Tricia Leigh Fisher (@TriciaLFisher) December 25, 2016

Fisher’s brother Todd has repeadtedly told media outlets that she has remained in the “intensive care unit.”

Via People