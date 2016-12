It appears that George Michael succumbed to heart failure, which took the singer’s life at the young age of 53 according to his longtime manager Michael Lippman.

The Thames Valley Police were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames just before 2pm earlier today where Michael was confirmed dead at the scene. Authorities called his sudden death “unexplained but not suspicious.”

The police will not offer any further comments until a proper post-mortem takes place.

Via Hollywood Reporter