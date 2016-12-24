What Makes Christmas Prep Easier? Video Of A Panda Playing With A Snowman!

December 24, 2016 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Da Mao, Giant Panda, Snowman, The Toronto Zoo

The zookeepers at The Toronto Zoo created a Christmas gift for their giant panda bear Da Mao: a snowman!

In the midst of all the Christmas craziness, take a moment (2 minutes and 50 seconds, to be exact) to relax and watch Da Mao rip apart a snowman.

If you’re impatient, jump ahead to the 0:54 mark: we could watch Da Mao falling off that snowman all day!

Merry Christmas!

