What Makes Christmas Prep Easier? Video Of A Panda Playing With A Snowman!

The zookeepers at The Toronto Zoo created a Christmas gift for their giant panda bear Da Mao: a snowman!

In the midst of all the Christmas craziness, take a moment (2 minutes and 50 seconds, to be exact) to relax and watch Da Mao rip apart a snowman.

If you’re impatient, jump ahead to the 0:54 mark: we could watch Da Mao falling off that snowman all day!

Merry Christmas!

